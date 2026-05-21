Vanessa Trump goes under treatment for breast cancer

The mother of five and Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She announced a social media post.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Trump noted, “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan”. She said she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week and asked for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

Trump further stated, “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express”.

Vanessa Trump and the eldest son of President Donald Trump divorced in 2018 after twelve years of marriage. The two have five children together, including Kai Trump, 19, who boasts a large following on social media and is often seen with her grandfather at the White House.

Vanessa Trump has been dating Tiger Woods since the professional golfer confirmed their relationship last March. The president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, commented on Vanessa Trump’s social media post, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama.”