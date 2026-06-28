Vanilla Ice won’t perform as great American state fair closes

Vanilla Ice’s scheduled concert at the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair was canceled roughly two hours before showtime on Friday, June 26, 2026, after organizers closed the event due to severe weather.

‘Iced Out’ by Rain: What Happened

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper was set to perform at the “I Love the 90s” show on the National Mall as part of Freedom 250’s 16-day America 250 semiquincentennial celebration.

But at about 5:00 PM ET, organizers announced:

“Due to inclement weather in the area, the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair and FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone will be closed for the rest of the day — Friday, June 26, 2026”.

They cited heavy rainfall making conditions unsafe and said “The safety of our guests, staff, and partners remains our top priority”. The fair reopened Saturday at 10 AM.

Fox News joked: “So, is Vanilla Ice getting iced out?”

One of Few Artists Who Didn’t Pull Out

Vanilla Ice was one of the only headliners who didn’t back out after other acts said they were misled about the event being nonpartisan.

Artists who exited included Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Bret Michaels, C+C Music Factory, and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli. Flo Rida remained scheduled for July 2.

Vanilla Ice defended his decision, telling Fox News: “This event is made to be united, to unite us… not the politics”. He said the focus was honoring military, police, EMS, firefighters, and Space Force for America’s 250th.

He also teased big plans: 15-foot Autobots and all four Ninja Turtles joining him on stage.

Will He Reschedule?

As of June 26, organizers had not confirmed a new date for Vanilla Ice.

“We don’t know if he’s going to hang around. Lot of people were looking forward to seeing him”.