‘Vanished’ trailer teases dangerous lies as Kaley Cuoco searches for the truth

The Vanished trailer is finally out, and it puts Kaley Cuoco right back in the kind of intense, twisty television she’s been quietly mastering in recent years.

Vanished opens with something simple enough. A train ride through the south of France. A couple in love. A fresh start. But Vanished doesn’t stay calm for long.

In Vanished, Cuoco plays Alice, who heads off on this romantic trip with Tom, played by Sam Claflin. Then, suddenly, he’s gone. No warning. No goodbye. Just gone. That’s where Vanished really kicks in, turning a dreamy escape into something tense and unsettling.

The Vanished trailer makes it clear that Alice isn’t just dealing with heartbreak. She’s chasing answers. Kaley Cuoco spends most of the footage running, searching, questioning, and slowly realizing that the man she loved may not be who she thought he was.

The series leans hard into that fear the idea that the truth about someone can be far darker than you ever imagined.

Kaley Cuoco feels right at home here. After years of comedy, she’s found her groove in thrillers, and Vanished fits neatly alongside projects like The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story.

Her Alice looks shaken, but not weak. Curious, but also scared. That balance is what keeps Vanished from feeling like just another mystery.

The cast around Kaley Cuoco helps too, with familiar European faces adding weight to the world of Vanished, which moves between luxury and danger without ever feeling safe.

MGM+ seems like the right place for Kaley Cuoco’s series. The platform has built a reputation for dark, genre-driven stories, and this one slides right in. With Kaley Cuoco at the center, Vanished already feels like one of those shows people will binge and argue about online.

From what the trailer shows, Vanished isn’t about one missing man. It’s about dangerous lies, broken trust, and how far Kaley Cuoco’s character will go to get the truth. And honestly, it looks like a wild ride.