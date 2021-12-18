Various sections of motorway closed as fog envelops Punjab

LAHORE: A thick layer of fog engulfed the plains of Punjab causing zero visibility at some sections of the motorway Saturday morning.

The motorway across various locations was closed due to zero visibility.

Also Read: LHC orders PEMRA to launch smog awareness campaign

According to a spokesperson for the motorway police, Thokar Niaz Baig-Sheikhupura section of M2, Faizpur-Samundri section of M3, Sher Shah-Sham Kot section of M4, Jalalpur-Sher Shah section of M5, and Main Mahmood Boti toll plaza-Sambrial section of M11 have been closed.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that dense fog/ smog will continue to blanket plain areas of Punjab on Saturday.

Also Read: Several flights cancelled due to fog at Lahore airport

It said cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. However, very cold weather likely to prevail in upper districts and north Balochistan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!