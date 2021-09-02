Five more Pakistani varsities ranked among world’s best institutions

For the first time, at least 21 universities from Pakistan have made it to the top 1000 in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022.

According to the latest rankings, five more universities from Pakistan have secured a spot in the TIMES University Rankings of 2022.

The universities include Government College University Faisalabad, Hazara University Mansehra, International Islamic University, Islamabad University of Malakand and the University of Peshawar.

Out of the 21 universities ranked in the list, Pakistan’s top-ranked position is occupied by the Quaid-e-Azam University (Islamabad).

“The TIMES University Rankings is one of the most prestigious global rankings. While the UK has 101 Higher Education institutes and China has 97 institutions among top all 1,600 universities ranked, Pakistan has 21 universities in the list,” read a statement.

Moreover, Pakistan is now also among the top five countries in terms of teaching, learning, research, facilities etc, particularly in the categories of research citations, international outlook, and industry linkages.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said: “Pakistani universities make headlines in UK’s Times Higher Education ranking of worlds universities in 2022. For the first time, 7 Pakistani universities in top-800 (up from 2), 11 in the top-1000, and 21 in the top 1600.”

“Last 3 years have seen greatest upward movement of Pakistani universities in global rankings. We still have ways to go, but the direction is right, the pace is good. Credit to PTI govt and the unis that made us proud.”