Varun Dhawan apologizes to disappointed fan

Indian actor Varun Dhawan recently shared the screen with co-stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as he actively promotes his upcoming movie.

As part of the promotional campaign, Varun and Mrunal recently visited the Phoenix Mall in Lucknow, where they were greeted by a massive crowd of admirers. However, the overwhelming turnout left some fans disappointed. Following the event, a female fan took to Instagram to voice her displeasure at not getting a chance to interact with the celebrity. She shared a video explaining that Varun Dhawan only took the stage for a few minutes, despite the audience waiting for nearly five hours.

“We waited five hours, and he only arrived for five minutes,” the fan wrote in her social media post.

The video quickly caught Varun Dhawan’s attention. He responded to the heartbroken fan in the comments section, writing, “Sorry, I couldn’t give an autograph. We had to leave a little early because of the police.”

Following his comment, the actor also posted a video on his Instagram story to address the massive turnout. Acknowledging the chaotic crowd, Dhawan promised that the next time he visits Lucknow, he will ensure they choose a much larger venue with better arrangements to prevent such issues from happening again.