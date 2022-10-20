Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan features as werewolf in creature-comedy

The official trailer of the much-anticipated Bollywood film ‘Bhediya’ – starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon – is out now.

After the release of multiple character posters and an intriguing teaser of the title, the makers of ‘Bhediya’ has now dropped the official trailer video of the creature comedy in the star-studded launch event.

Set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh – a northeastern state in India – ‘Bhediya’ follows the story of Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest, following which his body started to transform into the creature.

The trailer clip further shows the struggles of Bhaskar and his childhood buddies as they tried to find solutions to his ordeal amid the unexpected turn of events, all shadowed with the gales of laughter.

The trailer also glimpsed outstanding comic chemistry between the lead character of Bhaskar and his buddies played by Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

Moreover, despite the limited screen presence in the clip, rising starlet Kriti Sanon was an absolute treat as Dr Anika and left viewers thrilled to know more about her character.

Directed by Amar Kaushik – ‘Bhediya’ is the third addition to the horror comedy universe created by producer Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films with titles like ‘Stree’ and ‘Roohi’.

The first-ever Hindi language creature comedy is slated for theatrical release on November 25, 2022.

