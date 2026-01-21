Varun Dhawan breaks silence on ‘Border 2’ memes and criticism

Varun Dhawan has addressed the online trolling he faced following the release of the trailer of his upcoming film Border 2.

The actor, who plays a late war hero in the film, was criticised by a section of social media users for his facial expressions and smile, with several memes circulating online.

Varun spoke about the criticism during the launch of Border 2’s tribute trailer titled Braves of the Soil, held in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was joined at the event by co-star Ahan Shetty and other members of the film’s cast and crew.

Reacting to the memes and trolling, Varun said that he has learnt to ignore such noise and focus on his work.

“I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. All these things keep happening. It doesn’t really matter. I don’t work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday,” he said.

The Sui Dhaga actor added that he has complete faith in the film and its performances.

Emphasising that box office numbers were not his priority, Varun said, “I believe in the film. It’s very important to make a good film. I’m not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film. That’s the most important thing.”

Varun Dhawan plays the role of Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a war hero who laid down his life in the 1971 India-Pakistan War in the film.

The film, a sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 hit, also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, will hit the big screens on January 23.