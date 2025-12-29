Varun Dhawan drops emotional note

Prominent Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan mourned the loss of his pet dog, Angel, by sharing a private and heartfelt tribute with fans on Monday.

Dhawan, 38, posted a montage on Instagram featuring clips and images of Angel alongside himself and his wife, Natasha Dalal. The video was intimate and simple, capturing their shared grief. He captioned the post: “Rip angel. Today, heaven gained another angel. Thank you for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to Joey. We will miss u. See u down the road.”

The Main Tera Hero star has frequently discussed the significance of his pets. Earlier this year, during an appearance on the chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, he stated that he loves his dogs as much as his daughter, Lara—a sentiment that carries even more weight following this loss.

The post drew an immediate wave of sympathy from the film industry. Actor Mouni Roy commented, “I’m so terribly sorry,” while director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “I am so sorry. RIP, baby.” Aditi Rao Hydari and Jacqueline Fernandez expressed their grief with emojis, and Mrunal Thakur reacted in shock. Fans also flooded the comments, with one writing, “May her soul rest in peace. She will be missed.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in propaganda Bollywood flick “Border 2”