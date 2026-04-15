Varun Dhawan faces backlash over fake review allegations

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian actor Varun Dhawan is once again facing backlash on social media, with accusations surfacing that he is orchestrating fictitious reviews for his films.

According to Indian media reports, Instagram influencer Simran Bhat accused the actor of manufacturing false acclaim for his new film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, following the release of its first look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by simran Bhat (kp kakyn) (@kakyn_rocks)

Bhat reportedly posted a video claiming she was approached at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi and asked to provide a positive review of Dhawan’s film. In the video, the influencer remarked, “I was told that they would tell me exactly what to say in front of the camera. When I objected and asked how I could give a review without having watched the film, they tried to force the trailer on me and then rudely asked me to leave.”

Bhat mockingly questioned whether Dhawan’s career had reached a point where he felt forced to resort to manufactured praise.

In response, Varun Dhawan did not remain silent. He commented on Bhat’s post, stating, “Hopefully, this video will get you the views you want.”

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan revealed that before making his debut in Hindi cinema, he had ambitious plans of entering Hollywood and being launched by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Speaking on a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, the Student of the Year actor shared that he always aspired to become an actor, although his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was not initially convinced.

“My mother told me that your father is never going to launch you… he will only work with you when he feels you have become a star,” Varun recalled.

The actor said this belief pushed him to work harder and not rely on his film background. He enrolled in acting classes and focused on building his skills independently.