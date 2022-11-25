Bhediya: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon movie leaked online

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer creature comedy ‘Bhediya’ gets leaked online on the day of theatrical release.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the much-sought-after Bollywood film, ‘Bhediya’ is the latest victim of piracy, as the film gets leaked on Torrent sites on Friday, hours after the theatrical release.

If local media reports of the country are anything to go by, the complete creature comedy flick is available on various Torrent sites including Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, and Telegram, to stream in HD quality.

Although the film is not competing with any other releases at the Box Office, this piracy hit may affect the total ticket sales of the film.

About ‘Bhediya’, set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh – a northeastern state in India – it follows the story of Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest, following which his body starts to transform into a creature.

The film also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Directed by Amar Kaushik – ‘Bhediya’ is the third addition to the horror comedy universe created by producer Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films with titles like ‘Stree’ and ‘Roohi’.

The first-ever Hindi language creature comedy is released in nationwide theatres on November 25, 2022.

