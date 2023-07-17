WATCH: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon join the viral trend

Bollywood A-listers Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon came together to jump on the viral reel trend, asking ‘Baaqi sab theek?’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Bhediya’ co-stars are back after months of their film’s release to check up on each other. The two recreated the trending reel, mimicking the funny script to ask if everything is good in the fellow’s life.

Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share the hilarious video and wrote, “Wolfing around after ages.. Had to ask “Baaki Sab Theek”! Missed you Veedeeee!” The clip was played over 25 million times and received more than 2.5 million likes from social users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

It is pertinent to mention that Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were last seen together in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ (2022). The Amar Kaushik directorial was a critical and commercial success; and bagged several nods.

Moreover, a sequel of the film is also in development.

Meanwhile, on the individual front, Dhawan is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime’s romantic drama ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Sanon, who turned film producer with her venture Blue Butterfly Films, has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Crew’ and an untitled rom-com with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

Riteish Deshmukh records a hilarious reel with his wife Genelia – Watch