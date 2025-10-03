Is Varun Dhawan the 'scene-cutting' co-star of Bollywood?

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan speaks up on the allegations that he gets his co-stars’ scenes chopped in the movies, out of insecurity.

Out and about to promote his new movie ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’, which co-stars Varun Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the former was recently informed about the internet’s perception that he is an ‘overly competitive and scene-cutting co-star’.

However, before the ‘Student of the Year’ debutante could address the label, his co-star Kapoor defended him, saying, “He is the last person who would do that.”

“For the record, I have been in this industry for 6-7 years, worked with enough people, and heard enough stories. He is, maybe, one of the only people who is so secure and wise enough to understand that a movie is a collective effort, and so he gets a lot of joy in building other people up,” explained the ‘Mimi’ actor.

Reacting to the allegation further, Dhawan said, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter which way the narrative swings. I don’t like to pay attention to that. My friendships with my co-stars over the years are a testament to that.”

“I do feel I have a lot of love from my fans who have always stood by me. All around the world, they have always had my back, whether hits or flops,” he added.

As for ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, the Shashank Khaitan directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics on Friday, October 3, and earned INR9.25 crores in its first day ticket sales.