Varun Dhawan reveals plans for Hollywood debut with Steven Spielberg

Varun Dhawan has revealed that before making his debut in Hindi cinema, he had ambitious plans of entering Hollywood and being launched by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Speaking on a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, the Student of the Year actor shared that he always aspired to become an actor, although his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was not initially convinced.

“My mother told me that your father is never going to launch you… he will only work with you when he feels you have become a star,” Varun recalled.

The actor said this belief pushed him to work harder and not rely on his film background. He enrolled in acting classes and focused on building his skills independently.

“I enrolled in various acting classes. In fact, my plan was to debut in Hollywood to show my father. I wanted that either Steven Spielberg or Anurag Kashyap should launch me. My father would have been shocked only by these two. But he was also shocked when Karan launched me,” he shared.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, which emerged as a commercial success and gave Bollywood a fresh new star. Before stepping in front of the camera, he had worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan.