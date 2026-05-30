Varun Dhawan has rushed the Delhi High Court seeking legal protection of his personality rights, joining a growing list of Indian celebrities taking action against the alleged unauthorised use of their identities online.

According to court proceedings, the High Court indicated on Friday that it is inclined to grant interim protection to the actor after hearing concerns over the reported misuse of his name, image, likeness, voice, and other personal attributes across digital platforms.

Dhawan has reportedly sought legal relief against both known and unknown entities accused of exploiting his identity without permission, particularly in contexts involving online content and commercial use.

The case highlights increasing concerns around deepfakes, artificial intelligence-generated media, and fake endorsements, which have made it easier to replicate celebrity identities without consent.

In recent years, several public figures have pursued similar legal action, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Allu Arjun, as courts increasingly recognise the need to safeguard personality rights in the digital era.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.