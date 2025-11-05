Varun Dhawan stuns fans

Varun Dhawan has turned fierce for Border 2!

On Wednesday November 5, the 38-year-old actor unveiled the first look of his upcoming action-packed war film Border 2. The dark-themed poster featured Dhawan in a soldier’s uniform, exuding intensity and determination as he is seen charging on the battlefield with a gun in hand.

“Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar (Border is his duty and India his love)! #Border2 releasing on 23rd January, 2026,” he captioned the poster shared in a joined post with T-Series Films.

Soon after the poster release, fans quickly started raving about it as they shared their excitement and anticipation for the film under the comment section.

“₹1000 cr loading, super blockbuster. Can’t wait to watch this,” one wrote.

While another added, “Wow! What a poster! What an introduction.”

“This is going to be great. He looks amazing,” a third gushed.

In addition to Varun Dhawan, Border 2 features an ensemble cast inclosing Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, is set to hit the theaters on January 23, 2026.

The film is a follow-up to the 1997 film Border, which featured Sunny alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar.