Vash Level 2’ Movie Review: A Chilling Gujarati Horror Sequel Packed with Fear and Social Commentary.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 Gujarati hit Vash, which inspired the Bollywood remake Shaitaan (2024), Vash Level 2 takes horror to new heights under the direction of Krishnadev Yagnik.

Released on August 27, 2025, this supernatural psychological thriller dives deeper into themes of mind control and societal critique, delivering a raw, chaotic, and unsettling cinematic experience. With a stellar cast, haunting visuals, and a bold narrative, Vash Level 2 is a must-watch for horror fans seeking something beyond the ordinary.

A Darker, Bolder Sequel

Set 12 years after the events of Vash, Vash Level 2 expands its scope from the claustrophobic terror of a single family to a broader, more chaotic horror spectacle. The story centers on Atharva (Hitu Kanodia), a father still haunted by the demonic events that left his daughter Aarya (Janki Bodiwala) hypnotized. When a group of schoolgirls falls under a sinister spell, committing violent acts under the influence of a mysterious “uncle” (Hiten Kumar), Atharva is drawn back into a nightmarish battle against dark magic. The film’s premise of hypnosis and psychological manipulation creates a chilling allegory for societal conditioning.

Standout Performances

The cast delivers powerhouse performances that elevate the film’s intensity. Hiten Kumar, reprising his role as the menacing villain, brings theatrical flair to his sinister character, making every scene he’s in electrifying. Hitu Kanodia’s portrayal of Atharva is both haunting and grounded, with his expressive face anchoring the film’s emotional climax. Janki Bodiwala, a National Award winner for Vash, shines in her limited yet impactful role as Aarya, her eerie stillness adding a layer of quiet terror. The ensemble, including Monal Gajjar and Chetan Daiya, complements the leads, creating a cohesive and gripping dynamic.

Craft and Commentary

Vash Level 2 stands out for its ambitious production values, with visually striking set pieces and a broader narrative scope that pushes the boundaries of Gujarati cinema. Yagnik’s direction trades the slow-burn suspense of the original for a more visceral, fast-paced experience, though the pacing falters slightly in the second half. The film’s social commentary is its true strength, cleverly weaving metaphors of brainwashing and patriarchal control into its horror framework. Scenes of schoolgirls attacking strangers under hypnosis serve as a disturbing critique of manipulated agency, making the film both terrifying and thought-provoking.

Why Watch ‘Vash Level 2’?

This sequel is a bold evolution of its predecessor, offering a darker, more expansive horror experience that doesn’t shy away from raw emotion. With a runtime of under two hours, Vash Level 2 keeps you glued to your seat with its intense storytelling and lack of unnecessary filler. The Hindi-dubbed version, Vash Vivash Level 2, ensures accessibility for a wider audience, making it a standout in regional cinema with national appeal. While some critics note a rushed climax, the film’s strong performances, high production quality, and chilling atmosphere make it a worthy successor.

Final Verdict

Vash Level 2 is a thrilling blend of horror, suspense, and social commentary that cements Krishnadev Yagnik’s reputation as a visionary in Gujarati cinema. With its haunting performances, bold visuals, and unsettling narrative, it’s a sequel that lingers long after the credits roll. Perfect for fans of psychological horror and those seeking a fresh take on the genre, this film is a testament to the growing prowess of regional filmmaking. Catch Vash Level 2 in theaters or its Hindi version for a nightmare-inducing experience you won’t forget.