‘Vash: Level 2’ soars at the box office, earns over Rs15 crore

The Gujraati film “Vash: Level 2”, a sequel to the successful 2023, has made waves by earning over Rs15 crore at the box office during its theatrical run and is gaining traction following its release on Netflix.

Another newly released Gujarati movie in question is Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which was released in theatres on October 10 to a disastrous response, but what happened next is an anomaly.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate opened to a disastrous Rs 5 lakh and went on to collect just Rs 40 lakh in week one, as per Pinkvilla.

In the second week, the film faced trouble from Diwali releases, and that led to a reduction in the shows across states, which resulted in a dip in the already terrible business. Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate made only Rs 30 lakh in its second week.

The third week saw a slight rise in collection as the movie made Rs 70 lakh in week three.

But what happened in week four is unexplainable.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate saw a sudden spike in its biz as it made Rs 40 lakh on day 22, Rs 1.15 crore on day 23, Rs 2.70 crore on day 24, Rs 2.70 crore on day 25. In fact, day 27 was the biggest yet, more than double the combined biz of the first three weeks.

Check out the weekly biz of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate below:

Week 1 – Rs 40 lakh

Week 2 – Rs 30 lakh

Week 3 – Rs 75 lakh

Week 4:

Day 22 (Friday) – Rs 40 lakh

Day 23 (Saturday) – Rs 1.15 crore

Day 24 (Sunday) – Rs 2.70 crore

Day 25 (Monday) – Rs 2.10 crore

Day 26 (Tuesday) – Rs 2.80 crore

Day 27 (Wednesday) – Rs 3.40 crore

Total Box Office: Rs 14 crore

According to the current box office trends, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is now heading towards being one of the biggest blockbusters of Gujarati cinema and may also become the biggest hit of all time in India as far as Gujarati movies are concerned.

About Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate Plot & Star Cast

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, and Mishty Kadecha.

It is about a rickshaw driver who gets trapped in a farmhouse. While trying to figure out an escape route, he has visions of Lord Krishna, who helps him in self-discovery.