Vedang-Sharvari starrer 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' faces box office Monday meltdown

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic saga, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, experienced a significant drop at the box office on Monday, June 15, 2026, after a promising surge over the weekend.

Day 4 Box Office: Monday witnesses a massive 90% drop

According to reports, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ garnered a meager 0.23 crore net on Monday, a drastic -90.80% dip from Sunday’s 2.50 crore. The total India net collection for the first four days currently stands at 5.86 crore. The film had a strong weekend, with Friday’s opening collection of 1.28 crore, followed by a 44.53% jump to 1.85 crore on Saturday and a further 35.14% rise to 2.50 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend total collection reached 5.63 crore net in India.

The Importance of ‘Monday’ for ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

The test of the weekdays is crucial for any film’s theatrical performance. Collections tend to fall after the weekend when people return to work and school. A strong showing on Monday would have helped maintain the film’s momentum and potentially contribute to a respectable first-week collection. However, the sharp decline poses a challenge for the film’s pace.

Globally, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ has grossed 10.97 crore in four days, with 6.98 crore from India and 3.99 crore from international territories.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: A Partition-Era Love Story

Released on June 12, 2026, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films. The 70 crore budget film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Nirvair Grewal, Naseeruddin Shah as Ishar Singh Grewal, while Vedang Raina essays the role of young Ishar/Keenu, and Sharvari plays Jiya/Afsana.

Set across two timelines, from the 1947 Partition to the present day, the narrative unfolds a love story separated by the border. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ has received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising the performances of Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, along with A.R. Rahman’s music. It has been hailed as “one of Imtiaz Ali’s finest” and “a modern day classic.”

Box Office Competition

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ faced competition from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharata Bhhagya Viddhaata’, which also released on June 12. The film also shared screens with ‘Governor’, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, and ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’. Despite being screened on 2,152-2,302 screens, its Day 1 occupancy was recorded at 12.22%.

OTT Release Confirmed

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ will soon be available for streaming on Netflix, marking Diljit’s second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The OTT release is expected 45-60 days after its theatrical debut.