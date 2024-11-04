My inbox is full of Bollywood offers to date: Veena Malik

Pakistani film actor Veena Malik, who appeared in multiple Bollywood films after participating in ‘Bigg Boss’, shared that she quit the Indian industry of her own will and to date, her inbox is full of offers from across the border.

In a new podcast interview, Veena Malik revealed that although she used to receive threats from Shiv Sena while working in Bollywood movies, this is not the reason behind her quitting the Indian film industry and she did it on her own will.

“I quit working in India of my own will,” she said. “I don’t want to brag about it but I’m not someone who can be made to do something I don’t want to. Similarly, when I quit Bollywood, it was of my own will, and to date, I stand by my decision.”

The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum continued to disclose, “To date, my inbox is full of film offers from Bollywood. When I quit, my team used to literally beg me to come back because there were so many good projects.”

“But I’m proud of myself that I stood by my decision and never gave into it, despite all the amazing offers,” Malik concluded.

It is worth noting here that Veena Malik participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, in 2010. After the show, she went on to do films across the languages in India.