“Veer Pahariya has spent 300 crores to be cast as hero in Sky Force”

Indian actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has claimed that up-and-coming Bollywood star, Veer Pahariya, has spent INR300 crores in making 'Sky Force', only to be cast as a hero in the film.

Self-proclaimed movie critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, known by most as KRK, alleged in his new video, that rising actor Veer Pahariya, who made his debut in the recently released ‘Sky Force’, has invested crores to become a Bollywood hero.

“Veer Pahariya thinks of himself as a hero; in fact a superstar, but neither does he have the personality nor talent to become a hero, yet he has managed to become one because he is rich and has a lot of money to produce a movie,” Khan said in his video.

“He has spent INR300 crores in making a film to be cast as a hero in it,” he further alleged, urging the young actor to refrain from his ‘cheap antics’ in order to maintain his family legacy.

Moreover, Khan also claimed in his video that Pahariya is bald and wears a wig. Therefore, when his ex-girlfriend and ‘Sky Force’ co-star Sara Ali Khan found out, she ditched him.

Notably, Pahariya co-starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the war drama ‘Sky Force’, directed by debutante filmmakers Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

