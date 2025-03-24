Veer Savarkar: BJP Icon’s Apologies towards British Raj and the Allowance

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, widely known as”Veer Savarkar, remains a polarizing figure in Indian history. Celebrated by many as a revolutionary freedom fighter and the ideological architect of Hindutva—a concept that has deeply influenced India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—Savarkar’s legacy is also marked by controversy.

Among the most debated aspects of his life are the mercy petitions he submitted to the British colonial government during his imprisonment and the financial allowance he received afterward, often labeled a “pension” by critics.

Today we explore these events, drawing on historical records to provide a factual overview.

Early Revolutionary Zeal and Imprisonment

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, Savarkar emerged as a fierce advocate for Indian independence in his youth. While studying law in London from 1906 to 1910, he engaged with revolutionary groups like India House, wrote incendiary works such as The Indian War of Independence, 1857, and was linked to the assassination of British official A.T.M. Jackson in 1909. Arrested in 1910, he was extradited to India and, in 1911, sentenced to two life terms—totaling 50 years—in the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands, known as “Kala Pani,” for his role in anti-British activities.

The conditions in Cellular Jail were brutal, with solitary confinement, forced labor, and psychological torment. Yet, it was here that Savarkar’s trajectory took a turn that would fuel decades of debate.

The Mercy Petitions

Within six months of his arrival at Cellular Jail in 1911, Savarkar submitted his first petition for clemency to the British authorities. Historical records, including those reproduced in R.C. Majumdar’s Penal Settlement in Andamans (published by the Indian Ministry of Education in 1975), show that he wrote multiple petitions over the years—key ones dated 1911, November 14, 1913, 1914, and 1917. In these letters, Savarkar expressed regret for his actions and pledged loyalty to the British government if released.

In his 1913 petition, for instance, he described himself as a “prodigal son” eager to return to the “parental doors of the Government,” promising that, if granted mercy, he would advocate “constitutional progress and loyalty to the English government.” He further assured that his release would bring back “misled young men” to the constitutional fold and offered to accept conditions such as reporting his movements to the police or staying in a designated area. These petitions were not unique—other political prisoners also sought clemency—but Savarkar’s articulate appeals and subsequent political shift distinguish his case.

Supporters argue that these petitions were a strategic move, inspired by figures like Shivaji Maharaj, whom Savarkar admired for using diplomacy against adversaries. They note that Mahatma Gandhi, in 1920, indirectly supported such efforts by advising Savarkar’s brother Narayan to petition for his release, arguing in Young India that political prisoners deserved clemency under a new British amnesty policy. Critics, however, see the petitions as a betrayal of the revolutionary cause, contrasting them with the defiance of figures like Bhagat Singh, who faced execution without seeking mercy.

Release and the Allowance

Veer Savarkar’s persistence paid off partially. In 1921, he and his brother Ganesh were transferred from the Andamans to mainland India. On January 6, 1924, Savarkar was released from jail but confined to Ratnagiri District under strict conditions: he was barred from political activities and required to report to authorities. Following this release, he received a monthly allowance of 60 rupees from the British government, a practice that continued until at least 1937, when the restrictions were lifted.

This payment—variously termed a “detention allowance,” “stipend,” or “pension” in historical discourse—was not uncommon for political prisoners under surveillance. The British often provided such funds to monitor and control ex-detainees, ensuring they adhered to release terms. Veer Savarkar’s critics, however, point to this allowance as evidence of collaboration, alleging it extended beyond 1937 and even until 1947, though no definitive records confirm payments after his full release.

Defenders counter that it was a standard administrative measure, not a reward, and highlight that Savarkar used his Ratnagiri years to write Hindutva: Who Is a Hindu? (1923), laying the intellectual groundwork for Hindu nationalism.

Modi’s Admiration and the Legacy Debate

Today, Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology resonates strongly with Narendra Modi and the BJP. Modi has publicly honored Savarkar, notably during a 2023 visit to the Cellular Jail and in speeches praising his contributions to Indian identity. The BJP frames Savarkar as a visionary patriot whose strategic choices—like the petitions—enabled him to survive and shape India’