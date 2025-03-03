Vegetables, fruits, chicken govt rates in Lahore – 3 March, 2025

To end profiteering during Ramadan 2025, the Lahore district government has begun notifying official rates of vegetables, chicken and fruits.

All shopkeepers are bound to display the official rate lists at prominent places, so people can buy the daily use items at the government rates. The violation will result in strict action.

Government rate list for vegetables today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes range from Rs35 to Rs55 per kilogramme depending on the quality of the vegetables.

Following is the complete rate list of vegetables for March 3, 2025:

Fruits rates

The price of A grade apple has been fixed at Rs330 per kg for retailers while Banana A quality’s price stands at Rs270 per dozen. Following is the complete rate list:

Chicken Prices in Lahore Today

The retail price of chicken meat has been fixed at Rs595 per Kg while the per dozen retail rate of eggs has been set at Rs286 in Lahore. Here’s complete rate list:

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister (CM Maryam Nawaz directed the chief secretary (CS) to personally monitor the drive against price hike and hoarding in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, CM Maryam Nawaz asked to get the government rate list pasted on all shops prominently and strictly monitor the demand and supply of necessary use items to prevent the hoarding.