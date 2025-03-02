CM Maryam Nawaz directs CS to monitor drive against price hike

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has directed the chief secretary (CS) to personally monitor the drive against price hike and hoarding in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, CM Maryam Nawaz asked to get the government rate list pasted on all shops prominently and strictly monitor the demand and supply of necessary use items to prevent the hoarding.

Maryam Nawaz said supply and prices of fruits and vegetables will also be strictly checked during Holy Ramadan and strict legal action will be taken on price hikes.

The Punjab government has announced measures to regulate the prices of essential commodities during Ramadan, aiming to curb inflation and provide relief to the public.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister, Salma Butt, stated in a press conference on Tuesday that the administration was working to ensure affordable rates for key food items, including vegetables, flour, sugar, and dates, as part of the Ramzan Nigabhan Relief Package.

She assured that staple vegetables would remain within reasonable price limits, with tomatoes expected to be priced at Rs40-50 per kilogram, onions at Rs80/kg, and potatoes at Rs55-60/kg. The price of dates, a widely consumed item during Ramadan, is projected to decrease from Rs525 to Rs485/kg.