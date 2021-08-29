Video: Man sells vegetables in a unique-cum-frightening style

At first, you would think that he is angry at someone but when listened carefully, it emerges that this vegetable vendor has adopted a unique-cum-frightening style of selling his tomatoes and lemons.

He is not the first vegetable seller who is speaking out loud to sell his products as such people could be found in markets and streets commonly where they try to attract buyers through their high-pitched voices.

However, this vegetable vendor is somewhat different as he yells in an angry tone, asking buyers to get lemon and tomatoes from him.

Here is his video:

“Get these tomatoes at Rs80 and lemon at Rs100,” said the vendor in a harsh tone that also scared people standing next to him.

The video has been shared on social media and netizens have shared their opinion on it with some even comparing him to the country’s political leaders who use similar ways to address public gatherings.

One user said that soon PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would be seen using a similar way to energize his workers ahead of the elections.

One user however criticized people for making fun of the vendor and said that he was just trying to attract consumers through a different approach and people should support him in his bid rather than poking fun at him.