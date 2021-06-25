SHOs, IOs of three police stations booked over custodial death in Vehari

VEHARI: Station-house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers (IOs) of the three police stations have been booked in a case pertaining to an alleged custodial death of a man in Vehari, ARY NEWS reported.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab took notice of the entire episode and ordered to book the SHOs and IOs of the three police stations after it emerged that the citizen was not shifted to a hospital after he sustained injuries during torture that lead to his death in the custody.

Those booked in the FIR included SHOs Adnan Jamil, Irfan Ashraf and Farooq Ramazan.

The police officials have been suspended and teams have been formed for the arrest of those involved in the custodial death of an inmate. The AIGP South Punjab has directed the officials concerned to arrest the suspects within 24 hours.

In another such case on June 22, an under-trial prisoner died in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad in what police termed an apparent suicide case.

The FIA arrested a suspect identified as Amir Hafeez in a fraud case and shifted him to the prison of the Islamabad zone. He was a travel agent and a resident of the Bara Kahu area of the capital city.

“The inmate was found dead inside the prison,” they said.

The police have meanwhile, took possession of the body and started a probe regarding the incident. “It apparently looks like a suicide case, however, a clearer picture will emerge after the post mortem report,” they said.

According to the FIA spokesman, the incident was immediately brought to the notice of a magistrate before the body was sent for post mortem after collection of evidence from the spot.

The director FIA has suspended four officials including the SHO of the agency’s office for their negligence in the matter, the spokesman said adding that a three-member committee was also formed to submit a report on the matter within a week.