Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Asif Khan

Vehicle carrying concentrated acid overturns in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

test

KARACHI: A vehicle loaded with the stock of concentrated acid has overturned in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Number 4 area, ARY News reported on Friday.

Due to over-speeding, the vehicle loaded with bottles of concentrated acid overturned on the busy road.

Rescue sources told ARY News that a cloud of smoke was seen around the overturned vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was seriously wounded in the incident and he was shifted to the hospital.

The accident disrupted the traffic flow on the road, whereas, traffic police personnel have not reached the incident’s site. The locals managed to remove the vehicle from the road and installed barriers after making a layer of sand on the acid.

Asif Khan

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.