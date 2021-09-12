Two vehicle lifting gangs busted in Islamabad, 12 cars recovered  

ISLAMABAD: Inter-provincial vehicle lifting gangs blamed for the theft of 12 vehicle worth over Rs20 million have been busted by Islamabad police on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, the anti-vehicle lifting cell of the Islamabad police busted two interprovincial gangs and arrested five of their members. The suspects have been identified as Jahangir, Saleem, Ali Khan, Gul Khan, and Irfan Ullah.

The authorities recovered 12 vehicles worth over Rs20 million from their possession as the gang used to sell the vehicles to different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The suspects during the initial probe have admitted their role in lifting many more vehicles from Islamabad and other Punjab districts.

Gangs involved in vehicle lifting have been arrested previously and in one such action, police claimed to have arrested a software engineer over charges of lifting precious cars from Karachi.

As per details, a student of a private university named Noman, who is a software engineer was taken into custody in the limits of the city’s Mubina Town police station. The accused who is said to be an expert in removing trackers from precious vehicles was involved in car lifting in the city.

“Noman was expert of smuggling precious vehicles to other provinces after removing trackers from them.”

The arrest was made on the various complaints filed by the citizens living in the area. Noman who is said to be the resident of Anda Moor in his initial statement before the police confessed to his crimes and added that he earned millions of rupees from lifting the cars.

A case has been registered against the software engineer at the Mubina Town police station. Further investigation from the accused was underway, said the local police.