Vehicle recovered, four suspects who attacked AIG Motorway police ‘nabbed’

RAWALPINDI: Police on Friday announced to arrest four suspects allegedly involved in opening fire on the vehicle of AIG Motorway Police besides also recovering the vehicle used in the attack, ARY NEWS reported.

According to SSP Operation, the incident is being probed from all angles as police recovered the vehicle used in the attack at Fateh Jang interchange in Rawalpindi.

Four suspects who allegedly opened fire on the vehicle have also been arrested along with the recovery of weapons from their possession.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi sustained injuries while his brother died in a firing incident at Fateh Jang interchange in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle of AIG Motorway police, injuring Sajjad Afzal Afridi and his brother Noman Afzal as the latter succumbed to his injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively as police cordoned off the area to collect pieces of evidence to be sent for forensic analysis.

IG Punjab took notice of the indent and directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi to submit a detailed report to him. He also directed him to trace the suspects behind the incident and arrest them as soon as possible.

The police said that the incident occurred within the remits of Naseerabad police station and armed men from a suspicious vehicle that followed IG Motorway opened fire on his vehicle.

The AIG received two bullets and is currently being treated for his wounds, they said.