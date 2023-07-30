Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at Indian team after ODI defeat

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has lashed out at the Indian team after their loss in the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his disappointment on India’s performance and said on Twitter, “Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost ODI series against Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia.

Lashing out at the Indian team, he added, “Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be.”

He further said, “Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time.”

A young Indian side without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was defeated by the hosts by six wickets.

West Indies easily chased down the 181-run target set by the Indian side as all of their batsmen were bundled out for just 181 while batting first.

WI skipper Shai Hope (63*) and Keacy Carty (48*) exhibited brilliant knocks in the second ODI.