Vera Wang celebrates 77th birthday with chic new blonde lob

Fashion designer Vera Wang celebrated her 77th birthday in style, marking the occasion with a glamorous party and a striking new hairstyle.

The designer, who turned 77 on Saturday, June 27, unveiled a shoulder-length honey-blonde lob in a series of Instagram posts shared over the following days. Known for her signature long brunette hair, Wang’s latest look offered a fresh update while staying true to her bold fashion sense.

“JUST DOWN THE HALL !!! B’DAY TIME !!!,” Wang captioned one Instagram carousel posted on Monday, June 29. The photos showed her walking down a hallway in an elegant white halter gown from her Haute collection as she debuted the new hairstyle.

In another post shared the next day, Wang was seen seated at a long table surrounded by guests while being presented with a white birthday cake decorated with sparklers and the number “77,” highlighting the festive celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

The fashion icon is no stranger to experimenting with her appearance. At the Met Gala in May, Wang arrived with platinum blonde hair styled in a sleek pulled-back look with face-framing strands. She paired the hairstyle with a daring black ensemble featuring a bandeau top, a skirt with a single strap wrapping around her neck, and a dramatic voluminous sleeve.

Earlier this year, Vera Wang also embraced platinum blonde hair at the BAFTA Awards in February, sporting dark roots for a dramatic contrast.