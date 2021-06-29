Covid-19 vaccination: Here’s how you can verify your certificate

KARACHI: The federal government has been providing a vaccine certificate to all the citizens who have been inoculated against coronavirus.

A certificate can also be downloaded if you have only been partially vaccinated – this means if you have received the first dose.

Now you can also verify your Covid-19 vaccination certificate through a QR code. People can also visit National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) website to verify immunisation certification.

Now COVID Vaccination Certificate can be verified through QR Code or by visiting https://t.co/7QePoGd6ZG ! pic.twitter.com/DrhNUs8wU2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 29, 2021

Alternatively, you can visit a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) centre to get your vaccination certificate.

The vaccination certificate, having an issuance fee of Rs 100, will show their immunization status.

A COVID-19 immunization certificate portal was launched countrywide in March. Pakistan has started a mass vaccination campaign late last month that is now open to all adults.

Nearly 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country of 220 million people so far, with about 3.5 million people fully vaccinated, according to the National Command Operation Center, which is overseeing the pandemic response.

Pakistan has primarily used Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac- in its inoculation drive and, earlier this month began allowing those under 40 to receive AstraZeneca, of which it has a limited supply meant for people traveling to countries that require it.

Pakistan has so far granted emergency use authorization to six different vaccines, including China’s Cansino, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Russian Sputnik V, European AstraZeneca and US Pfizer vaccines.