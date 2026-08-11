‘Verity’ unveils haunting new poster ahead of trailer release: SEE

A new poster for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller Verity has been released, offering a haunting glimpse at the twisted relationship between its central characters.

Starring Anne Hathaway as bestselling author Verity Crawford, Dakota Johnson as struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh and Josh Hartnett as Verity’s husband, Jeremy Crawford, the film is set to hit cinemas on October 2, 2026.

The newly released poster uses a striking, layered design to reflect the film’s themes of secrecy, obsession and blurred reality. Hathaway’s face dominates the upper portion of the artwork, portraying Verity with a calm yet unsettling expression.

At the centre of the poster, a sharp triangular opening cuts through Hathaway’s image, revealing Dakota Johnson’s Lowen underneath.

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Josh Hartnett’s Jeremy is positioned even deeper within the layered image, with his face appearing below the two women.

The poster also carries the tagline, “There is no light where we’re going,” reinforcing the film’s dark psychological atmosphere. “This is your final warning. Trailer tomorrow,” the caption read.

The first official teaser for Verity was released on April 27, giving audiences their first look at Hathaway’s unsettling portrayal of the titular character.

Directed by Michael Showalter and adapted from Hoover’s bestselling novel, Verity will be released exclusively in theaters on October 2, 2026.