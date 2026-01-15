Veronica Mars streams on Netflix?

Kristen Bell’s iconic role in Veronica Mars is still a significant part of her success, more than twenty years since the show’s pilot aired.

The 45-year-old actress has since starred in notable projects such as Frozen and Nobody Wants This, but Veronica Mars continues to hold a cherished spot in popular culture.

Fans will be pleased to know that the first three seasons of the beloved series are now available for streaming on Netflix.

However, the fourth and final season, which was released 13 years after the original run, can only be found on Hulu. Additionally, the 2014 movie sequel is not on Netflix and is accessible exclusively through HBO Max.

The show, which originally aired from 2004 to 2007 and featured 64 episodes, delivers a dose of early 2000s nostalgia. Veronica Mars remains a fan favorite alongside other classics like Gossip Girl, Mean Girls, and Gilmore Girls.

Bell has solidified her status as a household name in Hollywood through her memorable roles, including her performance in the critically acclaimed series The Good Place, and the recently released film Nobody Wants This, which had its sequel set to debut in 2025.