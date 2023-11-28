Vested interests extending favor to K-electric, says Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: A gang of vested interests people providing favor to K-Electric, while the company have maximum line losses in Pakistan, Jamaat Islami Karachi’s leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday.

“Why the people of Karachi pay for the faulty electricity plants of KE and so-called fuel adjustment,” addressing a press conference at Idara-e-Noor ul Haq, JI leader asked.

He said that no government talks against the KE alleging that all parties have been in their hands. He alleged that the nexus of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the government and the K-electric sucking blood of Karachi’s citizens.

“A capitalist only thinks about his company’s interest nothing about people,” he said.

“The 99.9 pct people have demanded for cancellation of the company’s license,” he further said.

He demanded cancellation of the power company’s license and conducting its forensic audit.