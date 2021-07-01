Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

Anwar Iqbal has passed away in Karachi at the age of 71, his brother Ahmed Iqbal has confirmed.

The news comes days after his daughters appealed for prayers for his deteriorating health. According to reports, Iqbal was in ill health owing to prolonged kidney disease and was being treated at a hospital in Karachi for months.

Iqbal shot to fame in the 80s with drama serials like Shama and Akhri Chattan and also held the distinction of producing the first-ever Balochi feature film of Pakistan, Hammal o Mahganj.

He is survived by four children.