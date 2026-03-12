Veteran actor Asim Bukhari passes away at 76

Veteran Pakistani actor Asim Bukhari has passed away at the age of 76 after battling multiple health issues, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in mourning.

According to reports, the senior actor died on Wednesday, March 11, after suffering from prolonged kidney and heart problems. He had been hospitalized for around two weeks before his condition deteriorated.

Bukhari was a respected figure in Pakistan’s entertainment world, having worked across television dramas, stage productions and films during his decades-long career. In addition to acting, he was also known for mentoring young performers and working as an acting teacher.

He gained widespread recognition for his appearance in the classic television drama Sona Chandi, which remains one of the memorable projects of his career.

The veteran performer was honored with the prestigious Pride of Performance in 2014 in recognition of his services to the country’s entertainment industry.

Last year, in 2025, Bukhari was also hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, which affected his health.

His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists who remembered him as a versatile performer and a respected senior in the industry.

The late actor is survived by his family, including his son Ajlal Bukhari, who is currently receiving treatment for gallstones at a hospital in London.