Veteran actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran TV actor Rituraj Singh, of ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ fame, died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

Indian TV veteran Rituraj Singh, who was hospitalised after suffering a pancreatic illness, died of cardiac arrest on Monday night, confirmed actor Amit Behl to local media outlets of the country.

He was quoted saying, “Yes, he [SIngh] passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away.”

Indian TV fraternity has been mourning the death of the veteran on social media.

Taking to his X handle, Arshad Warsi wrote, “I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…”

With a picture of the deceased, filmmaker Hansal Mehta penned, “Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early.”

Varun Dhawan also shared a photo with a co-star on his Instagram stories, with the caption, “#rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had Jsut meet him few months back on the sets of baby john. Om Shanti.” With a career spanning over 35 years, Singh was a popular name in Indian serials and films. Apart from his notable performances in several dramas including ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Adaalat’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Warrior High’, ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Anupamaa’, he also shared the screen with Bollywood A-listers Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, in films ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ respectively.

Singh’s final appearance was in Rohit Shetty’s cop series ‘Indian Police Force’.

