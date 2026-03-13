Veteran actor Shujaat Hashmi dies at 71

Veteran actor Shujaat Hashmi, a distinguished figure in Pakistani cinema and television, passed away at the age of 71 in Lahore on Friday. His son, Shahkaar Hashmi, confirmed that his father had been battling a prolonged illness and was receiving treatment at a local hospital at the time of his passing.

Throughout a career spanning several decades, Shujaat Hashm showcased his vibrant talent and distinctive voice across radio, television, and film, earning the admiration of thousands. His death has been met with profound grief from both fans and fellow celebrities, who have described his passing as a significant loss to the entertainment industry and the broader art world.

The family has announced that funeral prayers for the deceased Shujaat Hashm will be held tonight at 9 p.m. at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore.

During Pakistan Television’s (PTV) heyday, Shujaat Hashmi was a well-known person. He got well-known very fast after making his acting debut in the PTV drama Kohar in the 1970s. His memorable performance as Moladad in the drama Waris is still fresh in the minds of spectators.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed great grief over the death of Shujaat Hashmi, a veteran actor and radio artist who received the Pride of Performance award.