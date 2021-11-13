Veteran actor Sohail Asghar dies in Lahore

LAHORE: Veteran actor Sohail Asghar breathed his last in Lahore on Saturday after protracted illness, ARY News reported, quoting his family.

His wife confirmed the actor died today at 11:30am in a Lahore hospital where he had been under treatment for the past one week. His funeral will be held in Bahria Town tomorrow after Asr prayers.

The legendary star had undergone a stomach surgery one and half a year ago.

Born in Lahore, Sohail Asghar, a TV, film and theater actor, joined Radio Pakistan after completing his education. He worked as radio jockey from 1978 to 1988 before starting his acting career with a PTV drama, Raat.

He appeared in Khuda Ki Basti, Kajal Ghar, Piyas and other dramas.

The actor first appeared in a movie named “Murad” in 2003. He got an award for his outstanding performance in this film at the first Indus Drama Awards.

