Veteran actor Sultana Zafar passes away at 66

Veteran Pakistani TV star Sultana Zafar has passed away in Dallas, Texas.

While not much is known yet about the circumstances of her death and the cause remains unknown, the news was confirmed by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Twitter.

“Another gem lost. Veteran Actress Sultana Zafar passed away in the USA. She was a big name in the Pakistani drama industry… May her soul rest in peace,” read the tweet.

She was a big name in Pakistani drama industry. Sultana Zafar is known for drama serial Tanhaiyan, Akhri chattan. May her soul rest in peace.#SultanaZafar #Pakistanicelebrities #legendaryactress pic.twitter.com/e25cAbJDLC — PNCA (@PNCAOfficial) July 16, 2021

Zafar was reportedly living in Dallas for years where she ran a boutique.

The actor, who found widespread fame with roles in hit serials like Tanhaiyaan, Akhri Chattan, and Uroosa to name some, was mourned on social media by several people.