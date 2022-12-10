Veteran actor brutally murdered by son

Indian veteran actor, Veena Kapoor has been allegedly murdered by his son over a property-related dispute.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Veena Kapoor, 74, was killed by his son with a baseball bat in the Juhu area of Mumbai, India. The accused later dumped the dead body of his mother into the river Matheran in the Raigad district.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The horrific incident took place earlier this week when it was reported that a Mumbai man killed his mother over a property dispute. However, the news got noticed later after Kapoor’s colleague and actor Nilu Kohli informed in an Instagram post that the murdered lady was the veteran actor, who lived in the posh locality, nearby the yesteryear star, Jeetendra. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilu Kohli (@nilukohli) According to the details, the son hit his mother’s head with a bat multiple times and later, dumped the dead body into a river in an isolated jungle. He confessed the heinous crime to Mumbai police during interrogation and revealed that he did so to grab a property worth INR12 crore from his mother.

They got into an argument over the plot and he ‘ended up killing her in a fit of rage’.

11-year-old girl ‘raped, murdered’ in Karachi’s Lines Area

Mumbai police arrested the accused, Sachin Kapoor, 43, and his servant, on the basis of the complaint filed by the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society, where Kapoor resided. They have registered the case under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The veteran actor starred in a number of films and TV serials.

Comments