Veteran actress Durdana Butt on ventilator

According to actor Khalid Malik, veteran actress Durdana Butt is on the ventilator.

The Damsa actor took to Instagram Monday morning to post about her deteriorating health. However, the reason for her condition is not known yet.

“Please pray for her health,” Khalid wrote. He went on to reveal, “The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator.”

“Allah grant her complete shifa. Ameen,” he wrote, closing the description of the post.

Known for her positive and fun on-screen presence, the legendary actress Durdana Butt was born on 9 May, 1938. She is celebrated across the world for her role in superhit drama Tanhaiyaan and then its remake Tanhaiyaan Naye Silsilay. She has recently worked in ARY Digital’s sitcom Dugdugi.

Here’s praying for her speedy recovery.