Veteran filmmaker Agha Hasan Askari passes away

Pakistan film industry’s legendary director Agha Hasan Askari passed away on Monday at the age of 78.

One of the most iconic film directors of the Lollywood industry, Agha Hasan Askari, lovingly remembered as Agha Jee, died yesterday after a prolonged illness, reported ARY News.

According to the details, the Lollywood veteran had been suffering from lung cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Shiekh Zayed Hospital of Lahore, where he breathed his last.

The funeral prayer of the late legend will be offered today after Zuhr at his residence on Alamgir Street, near Islamia Park, Poonch Road, Lahore.

Best known for his great work on a number of Urdu and Punjabi films, Askari started his career as an assistant director on Punjabi titles ‘Chann Makhna’ and ‘Sajjan Pyara’ of Kaifi (Kifayat Hussain Bhatti), before he joined Tariq Masood Qureshi.

His first movie as a director was ‘Khoon Paseena’ starring Firdous, Sultan Rahi, Rukhsana and Agha Talish.

Two times recipient of the National Film Award, some of his unforgettable work from over 60 projects include ‘Wehshi Jatt’, ‘Khoon Paseena’, ‘Salakhain’, ‘Khazana’, ‘Jannat Ki Talash’, ‘Aag’, ‘Be Qarar’, ‘Doriyan’ and ‘Tere Piyar Main’.

Hasan Askari is survived by his widow and two kids, a son and a daughter.

