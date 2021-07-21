Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Veteran journalist and former caretaker federal minister Arif Nizami died at a private hospital in Lahore on Wednesday.
He had been under treatment at the hospital since he suffered cardiac arrest three weeks back. The details of his funeral prayers have not yet been announced.
Nizami served as the editor of an English daily and the president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE). He also served as the caretaker federal minister of information and postal service.
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over the demise of the veteran journalist. “Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” he tweeted.
Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 21, 2021
Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed sadness over the death of Arif Nizami saying he was heartbroken on hearing of the passing of the journalist.
“I had a long relationship [with Nizami]. His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais and uncle Altaf Hussain were companions in Tehreek-e-Pakistan. My relationship with him was the same as with elders of the family.” he tweeted, praying for the departed souls.
عارف نظامی صاحب کی رحلت کا سن کر دل بجھ گیا ہے، ان سے طویل تعلق تھا، تحریک پاکستان میں ان کے والد حمید نظامی اور میرے دادا چوہدری اویس اور تایا چوہدری الطاف حسین ہمسفر تھے اسی تعلق سے ان سے وہی تعلق رہا جو خاندان کے بزرگوں سے ہوتا ہے خدا غریق رحمت کرے pic.twitter.com/AnUJFpUflZ
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 21, 2021