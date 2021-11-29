Veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin passes away

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin has passed away after a prolonged illness on Monday.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television confirmed the news while paying homage to the deceased for his “illustrious career” that spanned 60 years

Ziauddin, who was born in the Indian city of Madras in 1938, died at the age of 83 in his Islamabad home. His funeral prayers will be offered today after Asar prayers in Islamabad’s Media Town.

Ziauddin’s family arrived in Pakistan in 1952, five years after the country was divided into East and West Pakistan. He moved to Pakistan eight years later, in 1960, and therefore the remainder of his life.

Muhammad Ziauddin was known for his impartial reporting and columns for 60 years, and he remained associated with Dawn as its editor for 20 years.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said he is in shock after hearing the news of Muhamamd Ziauddin’s death he was one of the most fiercely independent journalists.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

