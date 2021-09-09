Veteran journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passed away on Thursday after a protracted battle with cancer.

The Peshawar-based journalist Rahimullah was considered an authority on Afghan affairs due to his vast experience.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain have expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Rahimullah Yousufzai was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists.

“Saddened to learn of Rahimullah Yousafzai’s passing. He was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists. He was an opinion maker because his columns were well researched,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Saddened to learn of Rahimullah Yousafzai’s passing. He was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists. He was an opinion maker because his columns were well researched. My condolences & prayers go to the family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2021

The prime minister also prayed for the bereaved family.