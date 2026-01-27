Veteran PTV actor Khalid Hafeez Khan passes away

Senior Pakistani television actor Khalid Hafeez Khan has passed away, leaving his fans and fellow Industry members saddened.

The actor – widely recognised for his memorable portrayal of Mr. Shamim in the popular PTV 1991 drama series Guest House – took his last breath in the early hours of Monday, 26 January 2026, at 1:30 a.m. in Islamabad.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his Guest House co-actor Afzal Khan through an Instagram post. Hafeez was a familiar face on Pakistani television, particularly during the golden era of PTV, and earned widespread appreciation for his natural performances and sense of humour.

In addition to Guest House, Hafeez appeared in several other television projects, including the drama Silsilay, as well as long plays such as Nishan-e-Haider: Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed. His work reflected versatility and a deep commitment to storytelling.

Tributes quickly poured in from colleagues and fans, many of whom remembered him as a warm personality and a talented performer whose work left a lasting impact.

“Innallillahy wa Innallillahy rajioon !Khalid hafiz khan Allah ko piaryy hogaye. We had a long association with him . RIP Khalid bhai. !!” Bushar Ansari wrote.

While Shagufta Ejaz added, “What a man!! Rest in eternal peace.”

“Khalid hafeez uncle recognised by the most renowned play GUEST HOUSE from ptv era has left us today for a better world may Allah swt give him the highest place in jannah and shower his blessings upon him aameen till we meet again uncle,” Nauman Masood penned in an Instagram post.