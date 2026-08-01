Veteran 38-year-old Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper says he never retired and is eyeing a comeback for next year’s World Cup on home soil.

The 80-Test flyhalf took up a coaching role with Japanese club Kintestu Liners for the 2025–26 season, with many assuming he had hung up his boots.

But Cooper, who was a shock omission by then-coach Eddie Jones from Australia’s 2023 World Cup squad, told The Australian newspaper on Saturday he was not done.

“The thing is I never retired, I just had other opportunities that presented themselves and at the time when I was deciding do I want to keep playing, I was very mentally tired,” he said.

“So am I interested? I mean, who wouldn’t be, it’s a home World Cup and I still know I can play.

“So, of course, I’m interested, along with every other ex-player and every other up-and-coming young guy. I’m sure that everybody wants a piece of it in some way.”

Australia desperately need experience at No.10 with Joe Schmidt, who retired as coach after their most recent Test against Italy, using nine players in the key playmaking role in the last year alone.

Schmidt’s successor Les Kiss has three flyhalfs in his squad for back-to-backs Tests against Japan this month — Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson and Declan Meredith.

“The first two Tests, I’ve got three 10s that will lead the way for us,” Kiss told reporters.

“Whatever I do after that is another question, but for now I’m just focused on what I have to do with this team, and it’s important that my team know that.”

Cooper is not the only experienced player eyeing a return for the World Cup.

Versatile backs Bernard Foley (76 Tests) and James O’Connor (68 Tests) are both reportedly looking to sign with Australian Super Rugby clubs next season to give themselves the best shot to be in contention.