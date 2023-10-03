Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed new naval chief

ISLAMABAD: The interim government on Tuesday appointed Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the new Chief of the Naval Staff and promoted him to the rank of Admiral, Pakistan Navy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the outgoing CNS will formally transfer command of the Pakistan Navy during the ‘Change of Command’ ceremony scheduled for October 7.

Naveed Ashraf was ranked as the most senior among three-star Pakistan Navy officers.

Ashraf holds a distinguished career, having previously served as Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Vice President of the National Defence University, and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.

He was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He served in various coveted roles in Navy and his Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR, PNS SHAHJAHAN, PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS MUJAHID & PNS LARKANA, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander of 18 & 25 Destroyer Squadrons of PN Fleet.

The Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Deputy President National Defence University at Islamabad, Principal Secretary to Chief of Staff Officer, Director Maritime Affairs and Environmental Control, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force-151 HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director General C4I, Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters.

Naveed Ashraf is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.